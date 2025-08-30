Firefighters called to small blaze on Haughmond Hill - a week after major blaze at the beauty spot

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent two crews and a support unit to the incident after being alerted at around 11.17am today - Saturday, August 30.

An update from the fire service said that on arrival crews had found a small area of undergrowth smouldering.

They were able to use buckets of water to deal with the incident, while also using equipment from the incident support unit.

They declared the incident over at around 12.30pm.

It comes after crews spent hours dealing with a significant fire at the site on Sunday, August 24.

Following Sunday's incident Forestry England, which manages Haughmond Hill, urged people not to risk any behaviour which can potentially start wildfires - warning the risk is "extremely high" and that fires can "quickly escalate to major incidents".

It has also asked anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact them - or the police.