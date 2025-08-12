Tractor enthusiasts told to steam on down to park for popular rally event's return

The Shrewsbury Steam Rally returns to Onslow Park, just west of Shrewsbury, on Sunday, August 24 and Monday, August 25.

The two-day event this year will focus on the "Golden Age of Victorian Farming", with organisers promising tractors galore.

Organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society, more than 240 tractors of various marques will be on view on the showground.

Shrewsbury Steam Rally 2024

Working field secretary, Martin Lane, said he is looking forward to what promises to be a highly successful two-day spectacle and has invited owners of pre- and post-1940 tractors to the event.

He said: "I am pleased with the support we receive from tractor owners and enthusiasts, and the working field continues to excite visitors and enthusiasts alike, so please come along and enjoy the spectacle! For the first time at Onslow I have three Doe-Triple D Majors coming - Ernest Doe made these giant dual drive tractors to cope with the extra power needed to operate in the large arable farms of Eastern England.

"There is also a special theme of Ford tractors to New Holland tractors with exhibits ranging from a 1967 Ford 5000 to present day New Holland tractors.

"Tractors hold a fascination for all ages, and the rally welcomes many tractor enthusiasts."

Also at the event will be a team of beautiful shire horses and demonstrations of harvesting with reaper binders, chaff cutting and threshing box.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.