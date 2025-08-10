Emergency services called to Shrewsbury's English bridge incident

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the police, and the air ambulance attended the scene at English Bridge in Shrewsbury, at around 7.25pm yesterday - Saturday, August 9.

The fire service said it had been called after a report of a water rescue being required.

Three crews, and the service's water rescue unit were sent to the scene and put on standby to assist if required.

It is understood that the teams were not required to help.

Police and the air ambulance also attended. Both have been contacted for comment