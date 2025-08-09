Road in Shrewsbury to be closed overnight in one direction for weeks - here's when

Overnight one-way closures will be enforced on Hazeldine Way in Shrewsbury between September 1 and 19, and September 29 and November 8.

The road closure is in support of the Morris Property commercial development, located between Hazeldine Way and Oteley Road.

Shropshire Council said all work in the area will be carried out between 8pm and 6am, with traffic management removed by 6am each day.

During the works, motorists will have no access onto Hazeldine Way from the Meole Brace roundabout and traffic will be diverted via a signed diversion route.

However, the council stated that access to residential properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained at all times.

The first phase of works will see the completion of "utility diversionary works". The second phase will involve highway alteration works, including the installation of new street lighting columns and carriageway widening.

Site egress onto Hazeldine Way will also be introduced, with a central refuge constructed to prevent vehicles from making a right turn out of the site onto Hazeldine Way.

The council said residents and businesses will be notified of the works and advance warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior to them commencing.