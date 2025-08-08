Pigeon poo mess to be cleared in Shrewsbury during bridge clean-up and bird-proofing work - here's where and when

Wire mesh and spikes are to be installed underneath Shrewsbury’s railway bridge to prevent birds from nesting and roosting in the space.

The move comes after numerous complaints from residents, businesses, and visitors about pigeon droppings accumulating on the bridge walls, new paving, and recently resurfaced road beneath the structure.

Work to tackle the problem is due to begin on Monday evening (August 11) and comes after discussions between Shropshire Council and Network Rail, who have responsibility for the bridge.

Pigeon mess on Castle Foregate

Alongside the installation of wire mesh and spikes, a clean-up operation will take place to clear pigeon poo from the bridge, walls and other surrounding areas.

Work is to be carried out in two phases. Shropshire Council said cleaning and spike installation will be carried out from Monday, while the mesh will be installed at a later date, once it has been received from the suppliers.

Work will be carried out by contractors working on behalf of Network Rail, and the first phase is expected to be completed by 6am on Saturday, August 16.

Work is being carried out under the existing nighttime closures of Cross Street and Castle Foregate in Shrewsbury that are in place until the morning of August 16 as part of ongoing station gyratory works.

Pigeons in Castle Foregate near Shrewsbury railway station

The council added that a road sweeper will run through the area each night throughout the works.

Deputy Leader of Shropshire Council and councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, Alex Wagner said: "It is brilliant to see works scheduled in to deal with the blight of pigeon excrement under Shrewsbury Railway Bridge, with Network Rail appointing contractors to make a start.

"It’s been a long time in the waiting, but I know this will be very welcome news for many residents, businesses and visitors to our town.

"This is a win for public health, safety, and the vibrance of our town centre. That said, we’ve got to make sure we get these plans right and stop the problem from coming back again – the hard work on that starts now."