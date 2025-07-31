Firefighters tackle blaze involving 12 tonnes of paper at commercial skip in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury at around 9.10pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire.

Three crews from Shrewsbury and Wem fire stations were sent to the scene.

When they arrived the firefighters found a commercial skip containing around 12 tonnes of newspapers alight.

The teams put out the blaze using jets and drag rakes and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 11.30pm.