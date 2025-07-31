Firefighters tackle blaze involving 12 tonnes of paper at commercial skip in Shrewsbury
Fire crews spent more than two hours at the scene of a skip fire on a Shrewsbury industrial estate.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury at around 9.10pm on Wednesday following reports of a fire.
Three crews from Shrewsbury and Wem fire stations were sent to the scene.
When they arrived the firefighters found a commercial skip containing around 12 tonnes of newspapers alight.
The teams put out the blaze using jets and drag rakes and used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 11.30pm.