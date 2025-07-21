Fire service operation helps tackle dropping water levels at Shrewsbury's stunning Dingle

Shrewsbury Town Council has expressed its sincere thanks to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews for their help in refilling the pond in the Dingle, one of the town’s most beloved green spaces.

With reduced water levels due to recent dry weather and a forecast heatwave later that week, the town council welcomed assistance from firefighters at White Watch, operating out of Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Firefighters helping out at Shrewsbury's Dingle. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Using a water relay system, the team successfully transported water from the River Severn to the Dingle pond.

The council said the vital operation not only supported the its ongoing park maintenance, but also served as a practical and beneficial training exercise for the fire crew.

Ed Booth, crew manager of White Watch, said: “It’s always a pleasure to support our local community, especially in such a beautiful setting. This kind of exercise offers excellent training for our team while also helping the Council during a challenging period. We’re really glad we could assist.”

The water being pumped out of the River Severn. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Dingle, a much-loved sunken floral garden designed by Percy Thrower, is home to a variety of fish and aquatic life.

Falling water levels during periods of hot weather can pose a serious threat to the health and safety of the pond’s eco-system.

The water being piped through the Quarry. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Mark Bowen, amenity space manager at Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “The Dingle is looking beautiful at this time of year, and the pond is a vital part of the area’s natural balance. Low water levels can endanger the wellbeing of the fish and other wildlife, so we’re extremely grateful to Shropshire Fire and Rescue for their quick and practical support.

"Their help came at just the right time.”

In a statement Shrewsbury Town Council said it "extends its heartfelt thanks to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for their ongoing collaboration, community spirit, and commitment to supporting the town".

It added: "Their assistance has made a meaningful difference to one of Shrewsbury’s most cherished green spaces — while also delivering a valuable real-world training opportunity for their team."