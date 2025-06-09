Shrewsbury named 'one of UK's best nights out' after scooping award for 'thriving' night-time economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The town was awarded the prestigious "Purple Flag" status for the ninth year running, recognising the town’s "thriving, welcoming, and safe" evening and night-time economy.

Assessors praised Shrewsbury's live music, fine dining, independent bars and cafes, which offered a 'diverse late-night experience', while the Street Pastor service and strong police presence improved safety for revellers in the town.

As one of just 90 towns and cities internationally to fly the Purple Flag, Shrewsbury joins destinations across the UK, Ireland, Sweden, New Zealand, Malta and Australia.

Kev Rippard and Ollie Parry from The Salopian Bar in Shrewsbury

“To receive Purple Flag status for the ninth year running is a reflection of how seriously we take safety, inclusivity and the cultural offering in Shrewsbury after dark,” said Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Project Lead for Safer Shrewsbury and Public Realm at Shrewsbury BID and the town’s Purple Flag Coordinator.

“We’re incredibly proud to achieve this recognition once again. It’s a credit to the ongoing commitment from our businesses, partners, and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure everyone can enjoy our town centre safely and confidently.”

Described as the night-time economy’s equivalent of the Blue Flag for beaches, the Purple Flag is a national accreditation awarded by the Association of Town & City Management (ATCM).

“The Purple Flag award is a testament to the efforts of our town’s individual venues, as well as the work we’ve done collectively,” said Kev Rippard, Co-Landlord at The Salopian Bar and Chair of Shrewsbury Pubwatch.

“We’ve worked hard as a town to deliver high standards of safety, great experiences, and strong communication. Purple Flag gives national recognition to that hard work and our collaborative approach.”

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, added: "Shrewsbury is a town that cares deeply about its people and its place. The Town Council is proud to fund key services such as CCTV and public realm improvements to support the evening economy.

"This award reflects the joined-up thinking and shared purpose that defines our partnership work."