'Prime retail development site' next to Lidl supermarket in Shrewsbury could become drive-thru restaurant

Two plots of land have been placed up for sale next to the new store currently being built by the retail giant on Welshpool Road, in the Bicton Heath area of Shrewsbury.

Almost three acres of land has gone up for sale, with a 1.36-acre plot fronting onto Welshpool Road set to be sold off for residential development - while a larger 1.5-acre plot to the north of the new Lidl is being marketed for retail and commercial uses.

According to an advert placed online by estate agents Halls Commercial this week, the site has been identified as being potentially suitable for a new drive-thru or retail development, after pre-application advice from the local planning authority.

"The plots are located adjacent to a proposed new Lidl food store and with residential development in close proximity and a neighbourhood shopping centre," the advert reads.

Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury

"The land is located in an area of mixed development. A pre application has been formally submitted to the local planning authority that has identified that the property would be suitable for retail/drive thru development.

"The development site has been identified as being suitable for retail development. The prime development site would lend itself also to a variety of commercial, care home, retirement living, residential, or leisure uses (subject to planning)."

Lidl GB formally confirmed they purchased the plot of land next to Bicton Heath's Coop on Welshpool Road in March, having completed a purchase from Shropshire Council in January.

Work began on preparing the site for the new store earlier this year.