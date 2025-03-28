Preparations under way for new Lidl on the outskirts of Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lidl GB have confirmed they have purchased the plot of land next to Bicton Heath's Coop on Welshpool Road and are looking at building a new store.

Documentation submitted back to Shropshire Council in 2021 revealed that Lidl were on the hunt for a place to house a new store to the west of Shrewsbury "in order to serve the growing population".

The site off Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath. Photo: Google

The letter, sent by the Regional Head of Property, said the company had a "strong interest" in the future planning policy of Shropshire and had identified a potential site in Bicton Heath.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "We purchased the Bicton Heath site in January earlier this year and have since begun preparations for its future development.

"We look forward to keeping the community updated as plans progress."

Shropshire Council confirmed the site was sold to Lidl Great Britain Ltd on January 24.