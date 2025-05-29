'Westminster needs to listen' - Town council calls for more government help for Shrewsbury businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Representatives from Shrewsbury's business community met with policy advisors at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to champion the future of the town's High Street and explore how national government can support the town’s "growth and resilience".

Copthorne councillor Rob Wilson, who became leader of the town council in May following the Liberal Democrat local election victory, called for greater support from central government as the town's shops and businesses grapple with the impact of budget changes which came into effect in April.

Earlier this year, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce described a combination of tax increases, employment rules and rising inflation as a "black cloud" hanging over the county's businesses.

"Whether it’s support for markets, investment in regeneration, or real backing for our high streets, we need Westminster to listen," said Councillor Wilson.

“We are working incredibly hard to sustain local public services despite limited resources.

"From tackling climate change and maintaining our beautiful public spaces to managing anti-social behaviour and keeping the town centre clean, our team is deeply committed to protecting what makes Shrewsbury special.

"This meeting was an opportunity to show what we’re doing and to ask government to be more active in helping towns like ours.”

During remarks given ahead of the annual town meeting on May 16, he said the town council would be starting with "a clean piece of paper" after the Lib Dems took control of the authority from Labour.

Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID say the visit was part of "ongoing efforts" to raise the profile of Shrewsbury at national level.

"It was a very worthwhile meeting and a great opportunity to share with government officials some of the fantastic partnership working and projects currently taking place here," said Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID.

"We also discussed some of the specific challenges facing town centres and we made a number of suggestions about the ways in which government could support us.

"We very much look forward to continuing this dialogue over the coming months.”