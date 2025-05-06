'Noisy' Shrewsbury workshop built without permission 'harmful' to neighbours' living conditions, inspector finds

Earlier this year, Shrewsbury Vehicles on Spring Gardens launched an appeal against Shropshire Council's refusal of planning permission for a workshop on its premises.

The detached workshop - which has already been built - had been used for vehicle maintenance and, according to documents, had allowed for the employment of three full-time members of staff.

Now, a Government inspector has sided with the council, finding that the workshop has a harmful impact on the living conditions of neighbours.

The Shrewsbury business had twice failed to gain the local authority's approval for the construction, which had been built on the site between August and November 2023.

The first application was lodged in February 2024 after the council's planning enforcement team advised it was needed, but was rejected in April due to the lack of a noise report.