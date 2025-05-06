Greyfriars Bridge - 'Relief' from Shrewsbury businesses after repair work is postponed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District(BID) said Shropshire Council had listened to the "significant concerns" of the business community after work to the historic Greyfriars Bridge was apparently put back until 2026.

The organisation, which represents over 500 businesses in Shrewsbury, had called for a rethink due to the potential impact on the town's traders after a shock announcement that the bridge was set to close for repairs over the summer.

Previously Shropshire Council had said that the wrought-iron bridge, which was built in 1880 and links the town centre to Coleham and Belle Vue, would be shut from June 2 to August 5 to allow essential work to go ahead.

In a statement issued on April 29, the council said the works were "essential to protect public safety", adding that they were aware of the potential impact on businesses.

But following an outcry from Shrewsbury traders, they later said they were "minded to delay" the repairs until summer 2026.

Greyfriars Bridge, Shrewsbury

"The council acknowledges that its early engagement this time around has regrettably been ineffective and for this we apologise," Shropshire Council said in a further statement, three days later.

"The repairs are required to safeguard the public and to ensure the longevity of the structure, which is exhibiting severe corrosion of some key components. The window of opportunity for repair is also heavily constrained, not least by the Environment Agency requirements. Therefore it is only possible for work to be carried out during the summer months, which unfortunately coincides with many events in the town.

"The suspension of work this year will require repairs to be undertaken next year, if the permanent closure of the structure is to be avoided."

In a brief response, Shrewsbury BID said it was grateful that the short-notice refurbishment had been called off - and hoped it could work with the local authority to mitigate the effects of the closure ahead of next year's events programme.

"We are grateful the Council has heard the significant concerns raised by businesses and the local community," said a spokesperson.

"Pausing these works allows time for thorough consideration of how the impacts of future maintenance can be mitigated.

"We look forward to working with the Council on their future plans for the maintenance or upgrade of this key pedestrian and cycle route into and from the town centre."

Shropshire Council says it's working on "more comprehensive consultation" and the development of mitigation measures to address any negative impact of the planned eight-week closure in 2026.