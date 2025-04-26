Greyfriars bridge: Shrewsbury businesses 'shocked' and alarmed by council's summer bridge closure bombshell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury BID, which represents businesses in the town, has responded to Saturday's (April 26) shock announcement that the Greyfriars bridge which connects Coleham and Belle Vue to the town centre will be closed to the public from June 2 to August 5 for refurbishment.

The BID said it had "voiced significant concern" over the county council's plans, warning it could have a "significant impact" on trade in the town centre.

The planned closure of the bridge, which will overlap with the popular Belle Vue Arts Festival in June, will add a half-mile "suggested detour" for pedestrians.

Business leaders on both sides of the River Severn fear the disruption will discourage footfall just as the busy summer season begins.

“Greyfriars bridge is a vital and busy pedestrian link into the town centre,” said Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID.

“Closing it for two months during the busy summer months would clearly have a very damaging impact on businesses close to the bridge but would also significantly reduce visits into the town centre, affecting both daytime and evening economies.

"We have been in touch with the council to share our concerns and have made a number of suggestions regarding timings and alternative options."

Greyfriars Bridge, Shrewsbury

Claire Russell, co-owner of Gelatistry in St Julian’s Friars, said of the closure: “As a small, independent business we are shocked that the council is looking to close the main pedestrian access into town during the busiest time of year for our seasonal business.

"June through August are crucial for us to survive and we really worry about the impact of reduced footfall.”

Sam Jewell, owner of Coleham businesses House Coffee and The Allotment, said he is very concerned about the planned closure.

“As a small, independent business, easy access to our coffee shop is crucial - especially in the warmer months when footfall and tourism are at their peak. The bridge closure will significantly impact our visibility and reduce customer access into Coleham and surrounding areas, during what is typically a busy time of the year for us.

“We fully understand the need for infrastructure maintenance, but we urge the local authorities to consider the serious knock-on effects on local businesses like ours,” he added.

“We hope this will be considered and measures will be put in place to support and promote affected businesses during this period.

"Thank you for continuing to support us all in Coleham - we will be here, ready to welcome you ,even if your route to us may look a little different this summer."

With the summer period "crucial" for tourism and local spending, Shrewsbury BID is calling for urgent talks with Shropshire Council to find a solution that supports access to the town and protects the local economy.