Vital bridge to Shrewsbury town centre to shut over summer - sparking concern for businesses and popular arts festival

Shropshire Council has confirmed that Greyfriars Bridge, which links Coleham to Shrewsbury town centre via St Julian's Friars, will be blocked off to the public from June 2 to August 5 for refurbishments.

The closure will mean there will be no access over the bridge for the much-loved Belle Vue Arts Festival, which runs from June 7 to 22. The bridge is often colourfully decorated by local children for the festival.

The closure will also be a major blow to businesses in Coleham, which could miss out on summer footfall.

Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday said: “I’m very concerned to hear about the closure of Greyfriars Bridge from a Facebook post.

“I have had no notification about this from Shropshire Council. There has been no consultation with local businesses or residents.

“This is in the middle of the Belle Vue Arts Festival and is an important time for our local economy. Why not at a less busy time of year? Why is the work taking so long?

“I will be asking questions about this!”

In its announcement about the closure on Facebook, Shropshire Council said: “Greyfriars Bridge in Shrewsbury will be closed from 2 June to 5 August while refurbishment work is carried out on the bridge.

“During the closure a diversion will be in place.”

Shropshire Council has been approached for comment.