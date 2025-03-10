Shrewsbury police issue CCTV image after thief attacks a Co-op supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The theft took place on Tuesday, February 25 at around 7pm at the Co-op in Wenlock Road, Shrewsbury.

Officers investigating the incident have now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to as they believe she can assist with their enquiries.

West Mercia Police has put out a CCTV appeal for this woman in regards a theft in Shrewsbury last month. Photo: West Mercia Police

Anyone who recognises the woman should contact PC Richard Lee by emailing richard.lee@westmercia.police.uk and quoting crime number 22/16037/25.

Alternatively, people with information can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.