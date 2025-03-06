Suspected shoplifter arrested after goods stolen from Co-op in Church Stretton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The arrest, which happened in Church Stretton yesterday (Wednesday, March 5), followed a phone call from the supermarket in Lions Meadow.

The shop reported a person “becoming aggressive” and then leaving with stolen goods.

The shoplifter tried to steal goods from Co-op in Church Stretton. Photo: Kirk Taylor/Google

Sergeant Price, of West Mercia Police, attended and found a person in the vicinity.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the individual was searched and was found with the stolen items.

One person was arrested and taken into custody.

West Mercia Police said: "We understand the impact shoplifting can have on local businesses - from the financial loss to the intimidation and frustration these offenders can impart. Your local Safer Neighbourhood team are passionate about making sure shoplifters and thieves are not welcome in this community."

