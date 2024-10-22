Man taken to hospital and casualties treated after vehicle ends up on its side in Shrewsbury crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services attended Harlescott Lane in the county town after receiving reports of the road traffic collision at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station were sent to the scene alongside a land ambulance and police officers.

The crash involved two vehicles and one person was extricated from a vehicle by fire service personnel.

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries while two other people were treated for minor injuries.

A West Mercia Police statement said: "We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury, at around 7.15pm on Saturday, October 19.

"Officers attended, along with ambulance crew and the fire service. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two other people were treated for minor injuries.

"No arrests have been made."