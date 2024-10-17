New flood alert issued for River Severn as rain water bulge heads through county

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Water levels have risen upstream of the county town and a bulge of water is making its way down the waterway.

The alert was issued at 4:39pm on Thursday and forecasts the height of the water.

The Government flooding service says flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley," it says.

"Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth. River Severn bankfull at White Abbey."

The predicted peaks are Crew Green 6.1m to 6.3m Friday, Montford 5.7m to 6.2m Friday, Welsh Bridge 3.4m to 4.10m Friday, , Buildwas 5.1m to 5.6m Saturday, Bridgnorth 4.1m to 4.6m Saturday,.

The good news is that no further significant rainfall is forecast for the next 24 hours. But river levels are expected to remain high for several days.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

There are currently still a number of flood alerts and the more urgent flood warnings across the region.