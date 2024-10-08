Petition to save Shrewsbury's 550-year-old 'Darwin Oak' handed to Downing Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The tree, a stone's throw to where Charles Darwin was born, in 1809 in Mount House, Shrewsbury, could be under threat, as it stands on the proposed route of the North West Relief Road.

While Shropshire Council has said there is no evidence to link oak tree and father of the theory of evolution by natural selection, but campaigners say the tree should be afforded protection.

A petition was started last year, and has now reached 108,137 signatures – more than the 100,000 required to trigger a parliamentary debate.

The Darwin Oak with 102 people gather for World Record Attempt For The Most People Dressed as Charles Darwin At Once, which was also a fundraising effort to fight a legal battle against the Shrewsbury Relief Road

Rob McBride, who has spearheaded the campaign, said people from 132 countries had signed the petition.

He said: “We want proper legal protection for our incredible heritage trees.

Just like the 7,412 Grade II Listed Park benches that enjoy far more legal protection than 1,000-year-old-trees enjoy.

Campaigners in Downing Street

“We don’t want any repeats of the disgusting felling of the Sycamore Gap Tree. Our trees deserve our support.”

The petition was handing into Downing Street at 1pm on Monday by Mr McBride, campaigners as well as the county MPs Julia Buckley and Helen Morgan.

Julia Buckley MP said: "It was a pleasure to join the Save the Darwin Oak campaign as they delivered their petition, which has amassed 108,000 signatures, to Downing Street today.

"They have asked Shropshire Council to spare the felling of the 550-year-old tree."