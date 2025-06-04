Murder 24/7 - Shocking Shropshire killings set to feature in behind-the-scenes BBC documentary series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The hit series Murder 24/7 returns to BBC Two and iPlayer this month, having been filmed with West Mercia Police - covering Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

The series follows murder investigations from multiple perspectives in real time and will look at a number of shocking cases - including horrific killings which took place in Shropshire.

The brutal murder of DPD driver Aurman Singh on the streets of Shrewsbury - of which which six men have been convicted - will feature, as well as the harrowing case of Telford man Robert Orrey, who killed his mother.

Aurman Singh died in Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury.

The BBC said that the show will include 'every decision and every lead, minute by minute, from the critical first few days right through to arrest and conviction'.

A statement from the broadcaster said: "The new series will follow a number of different murder cases, including: when a delivery driver is ambushed and beaten to death in broad daylight, detectives begin a major manhunt to track down his killers; a mother and daughter are found with serious stab wounds; and in Telford, after a man attacks and kills his mother with a hammer, detectives investigate his behaviour leading up to the attack.

"Murder 24/7 will take viewers to the very heart of the police investigation in an unprecedented level of access, capturing the extraordinary stories and emotion that unfolds in all of these cases.

"No stone is left unturned as the vast team of experts work together to catch the killer, carrying out forensic work at the crime scene, interviewing witnesses, trawling CCTV, analysing mobile phones, executing search warrants, and hunting down suspects."

Clare Sillery, the BBC's head of commissioning for documentaries, said: "I'm pleased that Murder 24/7 is returning to BBC Two and iPlayer. The first series was the highest rated new factual series in 2020 for young audiences and I hope viewers will once again find a fascination in the complex and specialist work of the dedicated teams solving the cases and bringing justice to victims.”

The programme's executive producer Colin Barr said: “Like the first series, series two of Murder 24/7 witnesses first-hand the extraordinary pace and complexity of a murder investigation and the challenges faced by those whose job is to solve the most serious crime.

"Through multiple cases and multiple perspectives, I hope viewers are given a powerful lens on the most pressing social issues: gang violence, toxic masculinity, mental health, and addiction.”

The show is is set to air later this month.