Shropshire's daftest criminal? Petrol station burglar returned to scene of crime and stole from phone shop - with cops there both times to arrest him
A burglar returned to the scene of his crime and was arrested by cops after stealing vapes from a petrol station - and stole from a phone shop while a policeman was there.
Prolific shoplifter Iran Lane may have an extensive criminal record, but it appears his methods have grown no more sophisticated after practically walking into the hands of officers in these latest offences.
The 30-year-old has been jailed for 38 weeks after he targeted a BP Garage and a phone shop in Oswestry.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Lane went to the garage in Beatrice Street in the early hours of February 9 last year.
Due to the lateness of the hour, the door to the garage’s shop was locked and payments were conducted through a “night hatch”.
CCTV footage was played to the court which showed Lane forcefully yanking the transaction tray out, reaching inside and grasping a handful of vapes in front of the member of staff on the till.
The police were called and attended the scene shortly after.