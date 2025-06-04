Popular Shrewsbury burger chain The Beefy Boys set to open new restaurant this year - but you may have to travel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Beefy Boys, who own a flagship restuarant on Shrewsbury's High Street, have confirmed plans to open their fifth site at Westgate Shopping Centre in Oxford this september.

The Hereford-based firm already has outlets in Hereford, Shrewsbury, Cheltenham, and Bath, but are now set to branch out to their first site in Oxfordshire, taking over a "prime location" at Westgate.

Speaking about the launch, co-founder Anthony Murphy said: “Oxford has always been high up on our list of dream restaurant locations.

"It’s a city full of culture, energy, and food lovers, so we can’t wait to fire up the grill and introduce our signature smashed patties and dirty burgers to this amazing city.”

Founded by four childhood friends and born from a backyard BBQ that got ‘out of hand’ in 2011, The Beefy Boys bagged a top 4 finish at the 2024 World Food Championships in Indianapolis and took awards for Best Burger and Best Burger Chef at the National Burger Awards in 2023.

They also released their debut cookbook in 2024, From Backyard BBQs to World-Class Burgers, which topped the Amazon Bestsellers list and hit #3 on the Sunday Times charts.