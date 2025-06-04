Headteacher welcomes 'exciting new chapter' as small village primary school near Oswestry joins academy trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Selattyn CE Primary School, near Oswestry, has joined the Marches Academy Trust.

The small village primary school officially joined the trust on June 1 following a period of consultation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Selattyn CE Primary School to the Marches Academy Trust," said Sarah Finch, CEO of the trust.

Sarah Finch, CEO of the Marches Academy Trust and headteacher Ross Shepherd with children, from left to right (front row) Evan, Cora, Blake, Edith, Margot, Ted. On the back row are Rowan and Sara

"Selattyn brings with it a proud history, a strong sense of community, and a dedication to nurturing young minds and values that align closely with our own.

"We look forward to working together to support the school’s continued success."

A spokesperson for trust said the school will benefit from the trust’s "extensive network" of educational expertise, shared resources, and professional development opportunities, "while maintaining its unique identity and ethos as a Church of England school."

Headteacher Ross Shepherd of Selattyn CE Primary School said: “Joining the Marches Academy Trust marks an exciting new chapter for our school.

"We are confident that this partnership will bring fresh opportunities for our children, staff, and wider community. Together, we’ll continue to provide a nurturing and inspiring learning environment for all.”

The trust is made up of several schools in Shrewsbury and north Shropshire including the Marches School in Oswestry, Longlands Primary and Grove School in Market Drayton, Oakmeadow CofE Primary in Shrewsbury and Idsall School in Shifnal.