Woman found dead at River Severn near Shrewsbury named as inquest opens

Widow May King Teresa Au-Yeung Au, aged 78, of Wyle Cop, in Shrewsbury, was found by West Mercia Search & Rescue at Emstrey on September 21, 2024.

A formal inquest opening in Shrewsbury on Thursday was told that the Hong Kong-born retired secretary had been identified by Det Sgt Gareth Owen at the scene.

Assistant coroner Heath Westerman, sitting at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall, was told that West Mercia Police had called out the search and rescue team who located the woman's body. She was already deceased.

The police have confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances and no third party involvement.

Mr Westerman formally opened and adjourned the full inquest to take place on January 7, 2025.