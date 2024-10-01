Police confirm body found in river in search for missing 78-year-old Shrewsbury woman
Police say the body of a woman who went missing in September has been recovered from the River Severn.
Teresa Au Yeung, who was 78, went missing from Shrewsbury early last month
West Mercia Police has now confirmed the sad discovery in officers' attempts to find her.
An update from the force said: "A body has been recovered from the River Severn in Shrewsbury in the search for a 78-year-old woman who went missing in September."
It added: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."