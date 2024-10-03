Before and after pictures show demolition progress of Shrewsbury shopping centre six weeks in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Demolition of the former Riverside Shopping Centre and medical practice carries on as part of the wider Smithfield Riverside regeneration scheme – an ambitious plan to revitalise the area between the River Severn, The Darwin Centre, Roushill and Raven Meadows.

The demolition, which began in August, is expected to take around three months.

The latest photographs reveal just how much of the site has now been reduced to rubble.

The demolition project on August 28

Riverside demolition on October 2, 2024

As of Wednesday, demolition of the buildings had revealed the escalators leading out of the former Riverside into the former Pride Hill shopping centre, which closed in 2021.

Work to demolish two footbridges has also now been completed.

The work involved taking away the link bridge from the former Riverside Centre to the former Pride Hill Centre, near Roushill and the footbridge from the former Riverside shopping centre to the multi-storey car park and The Darwin shopping centre.

The footbridge over Raven Meadows has now been removed

Once the site has been cleared, work will begin on the first phase of the Smithfield Riverside project with the creation of a new park adjacent to Roushill.

It's hoped that the park will breathe new life and vibrancy into the area, as well as improving biodiversity and flood resilience in the town centre.

The next planning application for Smithfield Riverside will be submitted later this year, introducing ‘outline’ plans to develop three plots located between Smithfield Road, Raven Meadows and the new park, earmarked for a hotel, offices and residential spaces.