'Outdated, expensive and energy inefficient': Shropshire Council confirms plans to vacate iconic headquarters

The decision to leave the ‘monolith’ Shropshire Council Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury was confirmed in a full council meeting on Thursday.

The council will begin to move its operations from Shirehall into other premises, including the Guildhall in Shrewsbury town centre in November, once the University of Chester has vacated the building.

Most back office and essential statutory services will move to the Guildhall building covering areas such as registrars, public protection and legal and democratic services.

Shropshire Council has said that working spaces "will be more flexible to reflect more modern working practices, improve working conditions and help to reduce costs", as part of their plans to ensure the council reduces its budget and becomes more efficient and financially sustainable.

They have assured residents that there will be "no immediate change" to services, instead, it is "simply that [they] are moving to a more cost-effective base of operations".

Shropshire Council HQ at Shirehall, Shrewsbury

Dean Carroll, cabinet member for housing and assets said the "outdated, expensive... and energy inefficient" Shirehall costs £1.3million a year to operate and would require significant investment to meet modern standards.

He said: “The approval of the recommendations now enables the Council to move forward with its plans to vacate the Shirehall site and reduce its operational and carbon footprint in line with the aspirations of The Shropshire Plan.

“What this change does allow us to do is review and update how we work; this will be reflected in better facilities for the Registration and Coroners’ services. We will also be able to work across departments better to provide more joined-up solutions and services for Shropshire.

“Our current administrative needs are smaller, and hybrid work allows for cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.

“Moving Shropshire Council’s civic office to the town centre will boost the local economy by increasing footfall and daytime spending, enhancing Shrewsbury’s vitality and attracting market investment."

Since the decision was announced, campaigners have been fighting to save the ‘modernist icon’ and have urged the council to prevent the building from being demolished for future redevelopment.

Built heritage group Shrewsbury Civic Society say pulling down one the county’s most prominent modernist buildings would be an act of “short-term thinking”, and has urged the council to protect the building if the site is sold.