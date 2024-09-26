Bike4Life raises a 'record' amount for air ambulance after thousands take part

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thousands of bikers turned up for the annual Bike4Life Ride Out earlier this month.

In total, a record-breaking £132,700 was raised at the event - the most in its 12-year history, with the money set to fund more than 87 future lifesaving missions for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

On September 1, 3,500 motorbikes rode in the Bike4Life Ride Out for 26 miles from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to join thousands more fellow bikers, pillions and families at the new Bike4Life Festival venue at Weston Park, Shifnal.

Organisers say the record-breaking amount raised means that 41 air ambulance and an additional 46 critical care car missions have been made possible thanks to the support from event attendees.

Bike4Life 2024

Some of the bikes at Meole Brace Park & Ride before the ride

Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival, sponsored by The Bike Insurer, was supported by several famous VIPs including bike legend Carl Fogarty MBE, strongman Eddie 'The Beast' Hall, superbike rider, James Whitham andd Elspeth Beard – the first British woman to ride a motorcycle around the world.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Since its humble beginnings in 2010 as a small ride out, our Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival has grown in popularity and support. This year we saw a record number of riders, festival goers and lifesaving missions funded by the event.

2017 World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall was among those taking part

Former World Superbike champion Carl Forgarty

“We are so grateful for the support shown by all those who attended, our event sponsor The Bike Insurer, and the wider biker community. We are truly amazed by their kindness and generosity which has helped fund vital future missions for our rapid response emergency service, meaning our crew can bring advanced care to those in critical need.”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, said: "We are incredibly proud to have supported the Bike4Life Ride Out & Festival for another year and to see it achieve such record-breaking success. The generosity and dedication of the biker community never ceases to amaze us, and this year’s event is a testament to their passion for both the ride out and the vital cause behind it.”

People turned out to watch the riders head from Shrewsbury to Weston Park

To follow updates on the next Bike4Life event visit bike4lifefest.com