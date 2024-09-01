Watch: Thousands join the incredible Bike4Life 2024 Ride Out in Shropshire in aid of Midland Air Ambulance Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The spectacular event raises awareness for biker safety while raising vital funds for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Our camera man has captured inspiring images from the huge Bike4Life 2024 event which raised more than £116,000 last year.

Families from across Shropshire came to watch the ride which is being followed by a festival at Weston Park.

Many gathered on a motorway bridge and others watched on from other safe vantage points, cheering on the good cause.