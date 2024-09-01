17 roar-some pictures of the spectacular Bike4Life Ride Out 2024 in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And it is quite the spectacle attracting more than 6,000 bikers and pillions to the roads in Shropshire for a Sunday morning 25 mile journey along the A5 and M54 all in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Last year the event raised more than £116,000 for the charity. It was a record-breaking year for fundraising - equating to more than 74 lifesaving missions.

On average they attend two incidents just involving motorcyclists every week.

Now in its 12th year, the event has become a calendar staple for thousands of enthusiasts to gather, share their passion and contribute to the lifesaving cause.

There is also a healthy turnout of local people who lined the route from the Park and Ride to the giant A5 roundabout.

They stood and waved from vantage points on the grass verges, pavements, on bridges, and on a variety of other positions where only the foolhardy would normally tread.

Drivers stuck in traffic up to the Meole Brace Retail Park seemed to be resigned and not angry after perhaps forgetting - or not reading the Shropshire Star prior to the event.

Many of the residents at the new housing development were out on their neat front lawns, in a variety of attire, enjoying the spectacle on seats, taking refreshments well before the start.

But they would not have beaten Jake Walker, 30, and his wife Cassey, 29, to their prized position of first arrivals. They had turned up from their home in Sutton Way at 6.30am.

"Last year we were fourth, so this year we got up even earlier," said Jake.

He's been riding since he was 16, doesn't own a car, and was riding his Honda ADV 350 that he bought last year.

Aware of the many tragedies faced by the families of the many riders who died or who are injured on the roads, he said he was doing it for the air ambulance cause.

"It is my cause, and potentially I might need it," he said.

And the feeling was common among riders, many of whom live close to an air ambulance base and see the work the charity does.

Bike 4 Life 2024 - Shrewsbury Park and Ride before they set off to Weston Park. In Picture: Eddie Hall.

Adrian Tudor, from Shifnal, lives near the base at RAF Cosford, and said the whole community benefits from the service.

Shrewsbury Park and Ride before they set off to Weston Park. In Picture: Carl Fogarty.

It's Adrian's eighth time at the ride and he enjoyed the "fun and fundraising".

Many turn out hours before the 10.30am start just to enjoy a chat with fellow enthusiasts.

Robyn Davies, from Telford, was on his second outing and was blown away by the size of the crowd.

Chris Haynes, 77, and his pillion passenger friend Dianne Crabb, 73, from Oxfordshire, had arrived a day after a ride around Bala, Dolgellau and beautiful North Wales. He is into paragliding as well as motorbiking and backs the air ambulance.

Chris has been taking part in Ride Out since 2014.

But for Dianne, who was at the event for the first time, said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed."

She only took up pillion riding a year ago but says: "I wish I had done it sooner."

Chris and Dianne agreed that they are "vulnerable" road users.

Chris said; "It is because we are so vulnerable that makes us aware of our surroundings."

Getting out the message of safe riding is a key one for the event.

Also there and at the front of the procession were members of the >Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes.

They are a group of more than 400 people who give up their time to volunteer to take urgent medical supplies to hospitals.

Some 60 of the volunteers gave up their time to marshal the event at both Meole Brace and Weston Park.

Vice Chair Lynne Stone managed to meet former racers Carl Fogarty and James Witham both of whom were at the launch of the charity 10 years ago.

Strongman Eddie Hall is also a fan of bikes and is best known for his world-record setting 500 kg (1,102 lb) deadlift in 2016 which is widely regarded as one of the greatest feats in the history of strongmen. He is also known for winning the 2017 World's Strongest Man competition.