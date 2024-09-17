Hospice's emotional 'Lights of Love' ceremony set to return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Severn Hospice will be hosting its annual Lights of Love service at its Shrewsbury hospice on Sunday, December 1.

Shrewsbury Brass Band and Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir will set the mood for the service of music, carols and readings, which culminates in hundreds of candles being lit by those attending and the lighting of the Christmas tree festooned with thousands of lights.

Invitations have gone out by post, with families being offered the chance to dedicate a light on the Christmas tree to their loved one.

The Severn Hospice Lights of Love service allows families to remember and celebrate their loved ones.

Severn Hospice Chief Executive Heather Tudor said: “Christmas can be an especially difficult time for people who have lost someone and Lights of Love is a continuation of the care that we give families.

“The hospice has been part of the community for 35 years this year and Lights of Love is a moment when everything we are about comes together – complete care and community support.

"We wouldn’t be able to do anything of what we do without the community being behind us."

The hospice is again providing a free shuttle bus for those attending, running between the hospice on Clayton Way and the nearby Oxon Park and Ride, where parking will be free.

Dedications for Lights of Love can be made through the hospice’s website, its Shrewsbury and borders shops, or in hospice receptions.

For information visit www.severnhospice.org.uk/lights.