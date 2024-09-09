Winter maintenance, overnight A5 closure and Shrewsbury demolitions: Roadworks to be aware of

The A5 is to be closed overnight for a number of nights for maintenance work.

The closure will cover the road from its roundabout junction with the B5070 and Station Road, at Gledrid, and the England and Wales border, near Chirk.

The closure will be from 8pm to 6am for four nights from September 23.

Before that, another major road between Shropshire and Mid Wales will be closed overnight.

National Highways said that the A458 between the Yockleton Road junction and the Alberbury Road junction will be shut for one night, from 8pm to 6am, starting this Friday, September 13.

The closure is for winter maintenance work.

And in Shrewsbury, a road closure will take place as part of town centre demolition work.

The closure will affect Shrewsbury’s Raven Meadows.

It will take place for five days from September 15. During the closure the one-way system on the route will be suspended and the left hand turn from Smithfield Road onto Ravel Meadows will be rescinded.