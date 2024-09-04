Two leaders are better than one – Lib Dem councillors to share top job in run-up to elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The party has confirmed the role will be shared by Councillor Roger Evans – who was in sole charge of the group – and Chirbury and Worthen Councillor, Heather Kidd.

The group had been run by Councillor Roger Evans since September 2022.

Councillor Evans, who represents Longden, had stepped down from the position following the last Shropshire Council elections in 2021, but returned to the post to replace Councillor David Vasmer, who held the position for less than 12 months.

The party is the leading opposition to the Conservative group on Shropshire Council and will be looking to make significant gains as the authority's administration struggles to grapple with a dire financial situation in the run-up to next year's elections.

Currently the Lib Dems have 18 councillors, while the Tories have 39.

Councillor Roger Evans.

Speaking about the new shared leadership arrangements Councillor Evans said the move would see the group benefit from their shared experience.

He said: “Our joint ticket brings together a wealth of skills and experience which complement themselves extremely well.

"As well as being an experienced councillor, Heather has worked for many years for the Local Government Association as a mentor for councils across England.

"Meanwhile, I’ve served on Shropshire County Council, Shrewsbury District Council and Shropshire Council for a total of 29 years in various roles.

"During this time I have met many organisations and residents from the wide area this council covers. To me, the community have and always will come first."

Councillor Heather Kidd.

Councillor Kidd added: “Shropshire Council is in a dire situation. It is in a dire financial situation and the current Conservative administration still insists on spending money on vanity projects such as the North West Relief Road and Shrewsbury Shopping Centres.

“This county needs an administration that focuses on giving high-quality services to residents in all parts of the county, which listens to residents' views and works closely with community groups and parish councils for the good of everyone."