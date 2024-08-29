'I was just doing my duty' police officer tells court as man sentenced for threats to kill
A Shropshire man who threatened to kill a police officer and was found to be in possession of an illegal air rifle, has been spared jail.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stephen Vernal of Blacksmith Lane, Stanton upon Hine Heath, near Shawbury, had a “history of harassing and sending abusive phone calls to public servants” ahead of the incident in August last year, a court heard.
The 40-year-old had denied threatening to kill the male officer on June 1, 2021 at his home while the officer was attending for another matter.
A day later police officers found Vernal to be in possession of an illegal air rifle after he had been banned from owning one.
He denied both charges but a jury in July found him guilty of both offences following a two-day trial.