Commissioner 'welcomes' sentencing review proposing shorter sentences and chemical castration of sex offenders

The review by former Tory justice secretary David Gauke, published on Thursday (May 22), recommended reforms to overhaul the prisons system and make sure there is space to jail the most dangerous offenders after a string of emergency measures to deal with the capacity crisis.

Mr Gauke says short prison terms should be replaced with more community sentences for some offenders.

He also said the Government should look at ways to cut reoffending, with one proposal to consider further use of medication to suppress the sexual drive of sex offenders, currently being piloted in southwest England.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the Government “accepts in principle” the “earned progression model” recommended by the independent sentencing review.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said he 'welcomes' the review.

John Campion, West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner

"The Government has inherited a full prison system, that cannot be fixed overnight," he said. “I know communities expect a system that delivers justice for victims and witnesses by appropriately punishing offenders, whilst ensuring those returning back into society are effectively rehabilitated.

“I welcome the review that sets out a different approach with alternative tried and tested methods that can help make much needed progress, but this must be delivered in the right way – without compromising the safety of victims and ensuring they feel safe and protected in our communities.

“In West Mercia, we are playing our part with a 11 per cent fall in crime and more offenders than ever before being sentenced. To ensure this hard work is not undone, it’s now on the Government to step up and deliver the radical and bold reforms needed.”