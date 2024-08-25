In pictures: Day two of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The family and dog friendly festival has become one of the country’s leading folk events since it moved to Shrewsbury in 2006 and it now attracts around 7,000 visitors each year.

As well as a stellar line-up of folk, Americana, blues and world music across four music stages, there is a dance tent hosting ceilidhs and other social dances, individual youth and children festivals and dozens of workshops in everything from song writing to crafting.

Day two got underway on Saturday, and saw some big name acts take to the main stage. This included The Wandering Hearts, who kicked off the music at 12.30pm.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2024 - Saturday Day 2. In Picture: Brother and Sister - Ed Coxhead and Rosie Millward - both from Shrewsbury.

The London-based retro act were followed by Sutou Susso Band, The Celtic Social Clib, The Longest Johns, Dream in Colours and the Peatbog Faeries.

Elsewhere, there was an EFDSS Ceilidh Workshop Band, giving children and families the opportunity to learn traditional Gaelic folk music.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2024 - Saturday Day 2. In Picture: Ranagri performing on in The Sabrina tent.

As Ballet Folk and their The Rhythms of Migration took to the stage to demonstrate some stylish music and dancing, families had the opportunity of learning some traditional medieval dance. There were also workshops on playing the mandolin, yoga, the Irish fiddle, ukulele playing as well as traditional sword dancing.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2024 - Saturday Day 2. In Picture: Ranagri performing on in The Sabrina tent.

The four-day event continues throughout the bank holiday weekend with a host of entertainment, which culminates on Monday evening with a performance by 70s and 80s legend Elkie Brooks.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2024 - Saturday Day 2. In Picture: Ranagri performing on in The Sabrina tent.

Director Sandra Surtees said: “Our festival-goers know they will always discover something new among their favourite artists and we’re proud to offer an incredibly varied programme that appeals to so many musical tastes and brings top quality artists to the heart of Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2024 - Saturday Day 2. In Picture: Ranagri performing on in The Sabrina tent.

“There’s more than 100 hours of music but the festival’s about so much more than that. As well as the dance tent, festivals for children and young people, workshops, singarounds and music sessions, Shrewsbury is renowned for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

“It’s just a great way to spend four days or a day, listening to great music, relaxing with friends and family and soaking up the festival vibes.”