More than 150 people expected to take on Coracle World Championships

The event, now in its 17th year, has already raised more than £350,000 for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity, with £29,500 raised at last year’s event, held between the banks of the river at the Pengwern Boat Club and Quarry Park.

Competitors take to the water in the circular coracles with a single oar to steer and paddle across the River Severn banks. After several heats, quarter finals, and semi finals, the winners are crowned world champions, followed by an awards ceremony and celebrations at the nearby Boathouse pub.

The event is supported by local company Invertek Drives Ltd which has already raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support through a range of events, including the coracle championships over the past three years.

Up to 48 teams are expected to participate on Friday, September 13.

At least 160 people have signed up for this year's event.

The winning team in 2023, the all ladies Team Tit-tanic, are expected to be back to defend their title, with many challengers expected from all sides. Teams can enter at www.coracleworldchampionship.co.uk.

Jayney Davies, Chair of the event’s organising committee, said: “We’re anticipating yet another fun packed day on the river raising much needed funds for Macmillan. Each year we’re overwhelmed by the support from local people, businesses, and organisations. We hope as many people will again join us as spectators on the river banks."

Invertek Drives will have four teams participating this year.

The company’s CEO, Adrian Ellam, said: “Having taken part in the event, I know how much everyone enjoys it. It's also a fantastic team building activity, and I encourage local businesses to get involved.

“Macmillan is a charity very close to Invertek’s heart. Our employees have helped raise thousands of pounds over the years through coffee mornings, events, and the coracle championships. The charity supports many people throughout the Shropshire and Mid Wales area and we’re looking forward to raising more much needed money for it.”

John Harrison, Relationship Fundraising Manager for Macmillan, said: “Every year, over 3,000 people in Shropshire face a cancer diagnosis. Macmillan is committed to providing them with the comprehensive support they need to live life to the fullest. The Coracle World Championships are a vital part of our fundraising efforts, ensuring we can continue to offer emotional, financial, medical, and practical assistance.”

He added: “Whether you're a seasoned team or new to the sport, sign up today for an exciting day on the river and help us make a lasting impact.”

To register a team and get involved, visit http://www.coracleworldchampionship.co.uk/register.html