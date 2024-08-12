Bungalow could become home for kids with behavioural problems in Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Applicants Lauretta Homes Ltd have applied for a change of use at for the property in Calcott Crescent in Bicton, on the edge of Shrewsbury, which would see it converted from a residential property into a care facility for two children.

Supporting documentation provided with the application says the facility would provide residential theraputic care for young people between the ages of eight and 17 years old, who have suffered traumatic childhood experiences.

“The Southfields house is a residential children’s home and has been developed to provide high quality child centered care to children who are unable to live safely within other group settings,” said a background statement supplied with the application.

“The home is situated within a quiet residential road, with easy access to local amenities within walking distance of the home. Southfields house enjoys close proximity to Shrewsbury which offers a wide range of local amenities, entertainment and clubs for teenagers with refreshing outdoor activities for the more adventurous teens.”

A member of staff would be on site at all times, according to the applicant, with carers working in shift arrangements to ensure 24-hour cover at the property.

“The property will have no more than two primary inhabitants at any one time, with care being provided by full time employees of Living Life Care Ltd through the means of shift work (Day/Night). Members of staff do not stay over as part of the care provided,” said an accompanying planning statement.

“The existing vehicular access will be unaltered as part of this change of use application and the proposed vehicular movements will be similar to that of a residential use.

“The property, as a result of the change of use will provide a suitable care facility for Living Life Care Ltd who provide essential care and coruscation for children with emotional and behavioural difficulties (EBD).”

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.