Hundreds of anti-racism protesters descend on Shrewsbury to oppose a planned demonstration by the far right

Around 200 people turned out to the square in Shrewsbury from 12.30pm ahead of the planned demonstration by the far right protest.

The protest rumours, amplified by an article in the national media, had seen the town on edge, with enhanced security in place on one of its busiest days - Shrewsbury Flower Show.

The events come against a background of rioting across the country in the wake of the Southport tragedy.

Anti racism campaigners waved placards and chanted at a counter protest organised in response to the rumours.

Banners of ‘Granarchists against racists’ and ‘ if you were not racist we could practice yoga’ could be seen waving from the group.

The crowd chanted ‘refugees are welcome here’ and ‘Shrewsbury is anti-facist’.

Mike Veric from Stand up Against Racism, said his organisation were pleased with the turn out. He said: “There are more people who have turned up than we were expecting.