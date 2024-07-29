'We hope it's okay' - Dog falls ill on Shropshire tourist boat amid hot weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There were reports yesterday of a French bulldog collapsing, "fitting" and "foaming at the mouth" aboard the Sabrina Boat in Shrewsbury.

Rumours were shared that the dog had died, but staff later said that the animal was able to walk off the boat.

Staff from the Sabrina received praise from the Shrewsbury Dog Walking Facebook group for "acting quickly and helping as much as they could".

The Sabrina boat in Shrewsbury

A message from the Sabrina Boat's social media said: "We are aware of the posts currently being shared across Facebook regarding a sad incident that occurred on the boat today.

"As many of you know, we are a dog friendly tourist attraction and will always provide water for your furry little friends to cool them down, however, we urge you to be mindful of the weather when you are going out with your dog. Days like today are too hot for dogs.

"We would personally like to thank our staff who worked today, they did everything they could to help a clearly distressing situation.

"With regards to the dog that suffered today, we hope it is ok and wish it all the best."

They also urged owners to read the top tips for caring for your dog during the hot weather at dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/life-with-your-dog/seasonal/warm-weather