Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service announces two senior appointments

The fire service says it carried out a thorough recruitment process and has now appointed Karen Gowreesunker and Jason Kirby to their roles.

Karen Gowreesunker will be joining SFRS from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) as head of corporate services and Jason Kirby from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) will join as head of service delivery.

Picture: Shropshire FRS

A statement from the fire service said: "Karen comes to us with a wealth of experience in both the private and public sector and was appointed to the role of temporary assistant chief fire officer of WMFS in January 2023.

"Jason has been area manager of emergency response at HFRS since 2022 and brings an extensive operational background having dealt with some of the most serious major incidents including bomb threats and large-scale fires."

SFRS deputy chief fire officer Sam Burton said: "I am pleased that both Karen and Jason will be joining us here in Shropshire towards the end of the summer.

"I am confident their knowledge and experience will help the service in our continued dedication to make Shropshire safer."