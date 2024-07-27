'I'll never top working for Shane's legacy': Widow of drowning victim makes pledge as she picks up award

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kirsty Walsh, whose husband Shane died in a tragic river accident in 2017, has received the award from volunteers at West Mercia Search and Rescue for her efforts in raising awareness.

"I am deeply honoured and grateful to have received the honorary life member award from the West Mercia Search and Rescue team," said mum-of-wo Kirsty who lives in Shropshire.

"Words cannot fully express my appreciation for all they done for me and my family.

"Their unwavering dedication and selflessness have profoundly impacted our lives and the lives of countless others. The support, compassion, and bravery of each member continues to inspire and uplift those in need.

"I would like to thank the team from the bottom of my heart for this incredible honour and for their ongoing commitment to helping others in their most challenging times.

"Their efforts make an immeasurable difference, and I am proud to be associated with such an extraordinary team."

Shane Walsh, Kirsty and their two children

Kirsty, who is an Ambassador for West Mercia Search & Rescue, said: "It is building a legacy for Shane.

"Our children are older now and they can see me advocating for his legacy.

"My passion will always be for water safety."

Shrewsbury man Shane was just 29 when he died in a tragic accident but Kirsty is driven at this time of the year to raise the importance of highlighting the issues.

Sadly Kirsty's passion is needed just as much as ever following the deaths of a 16-year-old boy at Netherton Reservoir and after an eight-year-old boy from Birmingham drowned in the River Arrow in Alcester, Warwickshire.

"Education and knowledge is power," said Kirsty.

"It is really important to highlight our water safety course and to get the message out to schools, colleges and universities."

Kirsty Walsh

There is a free online water safety course on the West Mercia Search & Rescue website.

Thursday as observed internationally as World Drowning Prevention Day.

And on its Facebook page West Mercia SAR posted: "We know to well the impacts of drowning on familes and friends, as well as the importance to try our best to keep ourselves and others safe."

The SAR is also pushing the free online Water Safety Course which is a part of the Home & Dry campaign.

People are urged to educate themselves on the dangers of cold water shock and how to stay safe during the summer.

The Met Office is forecasting the possibility of heatwave conditions being reached early next week in some parts of the country.

Conditions look to turn increasingly warm, or even hot, in central, southern and eastern areas early next week and it is possible some places may reach heatwave criteria. It’s uncertain how long this warmer weather will last though, with a possible breakdown from mid-week.