Small fire breaks out at Shrewsbury retirement flats

The incident happened at Abbey Court, off Abbey Foregate, and involved a "small fire", which was out before firefighters made it to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 3.39pm on Wednesday, July 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire.

"Incident involved a small fire which was out on arrival of crews. Natural ventilation took place, advice was given and system was reset by responsible person."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury fire station.