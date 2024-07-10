Work starts to convert former Shrewsbury retail park Argos store into supermarket

Unit seven at the Meole Brace Retail Park was formerly occupied by Argos before the retailer moved into nearby Sainsbury's after the company was acquired by the supermarket chain in 2016.

The shop next door to Sports Direct has since been left redundant, but work has begun after planning was approved by Shropshire Council for a new Food Warehouse store, which is part of the Iceland group.

The frozen food giant was granted permission for the sale of food and drink at the unit on April 23, and is advertising that the new store will open on August 13 from 8am.

An Iceland spokesperson said: "We’re excited to announce that a new The Food Warehouse Store will be opening its doors on Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury, on August 13th 2024.