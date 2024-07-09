'He was having a diabetic episode': Man who fled police in stolen car at 70mph is spared jail

Lance Butters, aged 42, had no licence, was uninsured and was out of prison on licence for a previous burglary when he was spotted behind the wheel of the stolen two-litre Vauxhall diesel car on May 31, 2021, Shrewsbury Crown Court has heard.

Butters of Forest Way, Shrewsbury, admitted one count of dangerous driving at an earlier hearing before magistrates, but Judge Anthony Lowe heard on Monday that the defendant was not prosecuted for stealing the car, driving without insurance or a licence, due to delays in interviewing Butters in prison during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Mr John Oates, prosecuting, said Butters, who the court heard had 75 precious convictions to his name, including for a previous offence of dangerous driving, was spotted by an unmarked police car at 10.03pm on the night in question in Shrewsbury.

He told the court: “Police officers on duty in an unmarked vehicle were made aware a stolen vehicle had activated ANPR cameras.”

He said the officers had “lay in wait” for the suspected stolen car, which passed them shortly afterwards.