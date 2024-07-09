Campaigners waste no time in lobbying new government over relief road 'folly'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Last week's general election saw Julia Buckley vote in as Labour MP for Shrewsbury, marking a potentially significant shift in the backing for the road.

Her predecessor, the Conservative Daniel Kawczynski, was a committed supporter of the project, and had made the issue a central point of his re-election campaign.

Mrs Buckley has previously called for the road, which is proposed by Shropshire Council, to be scrapped, with any funding to be diverted to other transport projects.

The election result leaves major uncertainty over the future of the road, with the previous Conservative government pledging to fully-fund the project – but crucially providing no formal written agreement to cover the costs of the road.

It is yet to be seen if the new Labour Government has the same commitment to the project.

Shropshire Council's position on the road has not changed, with the authority's Conservative administration still fully behind the scheme.

Campaigners from Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST), who have been long-standing opponents of the project, have seized on the election result to call on the new government to set out its position on the future of the road.

They have argued that the Shrewsbury result shows there is no "silent majority" in favour of the project, branding it a "Tory folly".

It is yet to be seen whether former Transport Secretary Mark Harper's pledge over the North West Relief Road will stand.

BeST spokesman, Mike Streetly, said: "With the election of a new Labour government and a Labour MP for Shrewsbury, it is clear that voters do not want this costly and environmentally damaging road.

"Daniel Kawczynski was the only candidate in Shrewsbury who campaigned for it. His resounding defeat at the ballot box shows there is no “silent majority” in favour of the road. With a new government elected on a promise of change, it’s time to scrap this Tory folly.’

The letter, to the new Labour Secretary of Transport, Louise Haigh MP, calls for the project to be scrapped and funding to be "reallocated to sustainable and active travel transport schemes like Shrewsbury Moves."

The overall funding position for the road – as well as its ultimate cost, is still unclear.

Shropshire Council currently has access to £80m for the road – £54m of which comes from the government thanks to an agreement in 2019 – but that only covers the estimated costs of the project back in 2019.

It is understood that the actual cost is now considerably higher, meaning the council needs more money from the government to go ahead with the scheme

Mr Streetly said there is concern that Shropshire Council will be left to cover any increase in the costs of the road, if the government will not provide more money.

He said: "Now it's time to see if the emperor is wearing any clothes. If the Conservative administration can't secure full funding for the road, Shropshire Council runs a very real risk of going bankrupt as it tries to cover the spiralling costs itself.

"This will have a devastating impact on local services and vulnerable residents. The least worst option is to scrap this project before it haemorrhages any more money. This is why we have written to the new transport secretary. Shrewsbury voted for change and we need this government to deliver it."

Earlier this week the Liberal Democrat opposition on Shropshire Council called on the authority to suspend work on the project amid uncertainty over funding.

The group's leader, Councillor Roger Evans said: “This promise was only made by a former Minister and this council has never had confirmation in writing that extra funding would be provided.

“In fact, Government officers have, despite several requests, refused to confirm any increase in funding to build the North West Relief Road.

“Since no firm promises have been made and with both the change in Government and the precarious state of this council’s finances, the Liberal Democrat Group propose that this council suspends its agreement to spend any more money on the North West Relief Road project until confirmation to fund the building of the road is received from our new government.”