Student hospitalised after 'fall' at Shropshire children's adventure centre

The managers of a residential adventure centre have confirmed a student was taken to hospital after an incident at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Condover Hall, south of Shrewsbury, on Saturday at around 8pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen near to Church Street in Condover at 7.57pm on Saturday, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one female patient, who following treatment at the scene, was taken to hospital for further assessment."

The three-storey Elizabethan manor was bought by residential adventure company, JCA Adventure in 2010.

Richard Twynam, managing director of JCA, said: "We regret to confirm an incident occurred resulting in a student being hospitalised.

"Our immediate priority is to support all those involved and to ensure a full and thorough investigation.

"We are unable to provide further details at this time."

Shropshire Council, which is leading the investigation, has been approached for comment.