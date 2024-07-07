Hundreds of runners take on Shrewsbury 10k
Hundreds of runners have been pounding the streets of Shrewsbury in the town's 10k.
One of the county's most picturesque races saw runners weaving around the town, starting and finishing in the spectacular surrounds of The Quarry.
Sponsored by Wace Morgan and organised by Ultimate Fitness, the event started at 9am and included the usual mix of keen competitors, fundraisers, and amateurs.
The route started at the Kingsland Bridge in the Quarry and a route weaving across the town took runners over Shrewsbury's notable River Severn bridges, before sending them through the grounds of Shrewsbury School.
The route which featured plenty of hills to test the competitors, finished when runners made their way back to the Quarry.