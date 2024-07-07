Hundreds of runners take on Shrewsbury 10k

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One of the county's most picturesque races saw runners weaving around the town, starting and finishing in the spectacular surrounds of The Quarry.

Sponsored by Wace Morgan and organised by Ultimate Fitness, the event started at 9am and included the usual mix of keen competitors, fundraisers, and amateurs.

Shrewsbury 10k. Picture: Owain Betts.

The route started at the Kingsland Bridge in the Quarry and a route weaving across the town took runners over Shrewsbury's notable River Severn bridges, before sending them through the grounds of Shrewsbury School.

Shrewsbury 10k. Picture: Owain Betts.

The route which featured plenty of hills to test the competitors, finished when runners made their way back to the Quarry.