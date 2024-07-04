Driver, 86, who died in 'low speed' Shrewsbury crash 'more likely than not suffered medical incident' at wheel

An inquest was told that a collision investigation found that Michael Alan Haylett's Audi A3 had crossed the centre line of Longden Road, collided with an oncoming Audi Q2, span round, then hit the kerb, lost a wheel and topped over onto its side and roof.

Mr Haylett, from Castle Street, in Shrewsbury, had died of multiple traumatic injuries at the scene of the crash on January 10, 2024.

Dr Ellen Cobby, a consultant histopathologist carried out a post mortem at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. She found that the injuries were "not compatible with life".

They could have included injury caused by the 300mph deployment of the vehicle's air bag, she recorded.

Emergency services at the scene in Longden Road, Shrewsbury, at junction of Belle Vue Gardens and Kingsland Road

A GP from Marysville Medical Practice, in Belle Vue, reported to Shropshire assistant coroner Heath Westerman that Mr Haylett had been referred to the stroke team after suffering "funny turns."

In February 2023 he had been advised not to drive for three months before being reviewed. At his review he was given the OK to drive and advised to take to the wheel "only if he felt able to do so".